Oh, the speeches he would give! Milo Ventimiglia is open to having kids one day, but he decided that long before he played the beloved Jack Pearson on This Is Us. Watch the video above!

"It doesn't make me want to have a family any more than I think I'm built to want a strong family unit," Ventimiglia, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly. "It will happen when it happens. I'm not out seeking it. It's just kind of, I'm present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it's right, I'm sure it will work out."

For now, the Gilmore Girls alum is content with being dad to The Big Three (Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley), and especially the young actors who play the characters as kids.



"I love it. It's fun, it's a blast," he says. "I don't have kids, I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way."

Ventimiglia's costar Mandy Moore — who plays his TV wife, Rebecca — recently said that she is "totally ready" for kids because of the freshman show, which was renewed for two more seasons in January.

"I mean, we get to hold these newborn children, and I can't believe their parents were willing to hand over their babies to me," Moore, 32, who is currently dating Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, said on Conan March 1. "I had crew members showing me how to change a diaper. I’m terrible, but yes, it has sort of activated that maternal side of me."

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ventimiglia, however, jokingly called her out to Us. "Don't let her fool you!" the Heroes star says. "Sometimes when we are around kids [on set], she's like, 'Milo, I am never having kids.'"

For more with Ventimiglia, what to expect in the upcoming episodes and if he's as romantic as Jack, watch the video above!

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



