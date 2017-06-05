Easy as 1-2-3. A seriously talented dog named Mia Moore auditions for America’s Got Talent season 12 on the upcoming Tuesday, June 6, episode of the NBC show, and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek at the adorable cockapoo who can count.

In the clip above, Mia’s owner, Edna Moore, introduces her dog, who’s wearing a blue floral dress, and explains the pooch's talent. “Well, Mia, she loves fashion as you can see. Her wardrobe — forget it — she has more clothes than Tyra [Banks],” she jokes. “Mia, she can count any number between one and 50. She also reads number flash cards. … If you would like to choose a number for her to count to, I’ll tell her to count it?”



Judge Howie Mandel then asks the pup to count to four. Mia is a little shy at the beginning, but eventually lets out exactly four barks.

Fellow judge Simon Cowell wasn’t as impressed, though. He requests that Mia count to 16 — and the dog wows the audience with 16 yelps.

"Amazing!” Mandel, 61, says, as the audience cheers.

For the next part of Mia’s talent, Banks, 43, comes out with flash cards and chooses one with the number 20. Edna takes the cue card from Banks and holds it out for Mia to read. Watch the clip above to see if the dog succeeds!

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

