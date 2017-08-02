Two years before he was elected President of the United States, Donald Trump was just happy to be offered a fictional version of the role in 2015’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No.

David Latt, co-founder of Sharknado’s production company The Asylum, told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published on Tuesday, August 1, that Trump, 71, said yes to the role almost immediately after it was offered. Latt recalled: “He was thrilled to be asked.”

"We got pretty far,” says casting director Gerald Webb of Trump’s negotiations for the role, which was originally offered to Sarah Palin. "It was serious talks."

After weeks of silence, Trump’s attorney Michael D. Cohen explained that the businessman’s real-life political ambition would likely have to keep him from the hit sci-fi franchise. "Donald's thinking about making a legitimate run for the presidency, so we'll get back to you," Latt recalled Cohen explaining. "This might not be the best time.”

The role was eventually offered to Mark Cuban, a move that Latt says didn’t sit well with Trump. The two have been exchanging in an ongoing war of words surrounding Trump's presidency for months. “We immediately heard from Trump's lawyer," recalls Latt. "He basically said, 'How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We're going to sue you! We're going to shut the entire show down!’”

The film also starred Tara Reid, David Hasselhoff, Bo Derek and Ian Ziering. According to THR, Ziering suggested Trump for the part after appearing with him on season 14 of Celebrity Apprentice.



The president has come under fire recently after he allegedly made some controversial comments to members of his Bedminster golf club. According to Golf Magazine, Trump told people that “the White House is a real dump,” although a White House spokesperson denied that the conversation ever occurred.



