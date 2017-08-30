Property Brothers star Drew Scott was revealed as the first celebrity for Dancing With the Stars season 25.



The home improvement guru, 39, announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 30, that he will be heading to the ballroom. Scott will be paired with last season’s Mirrorball trophy winner Emma Slater.



Scott said that he’s on a mission to make Slater, 28, a two-time champ. "We’ve actually done two rehearsals,” he shared. "I’m an athletic guy. I’m a sporty guy, and I like taking on a challenge, but I’ve never danced before and she is the best. She won last season, so I want to make it my duty to get her a second Mirrorball."

Slater said that she has to step up her game after coming out on top in season 24 with Rashad Jennings. "I totally feel the pressure, but I like that. It’s the first time I’ve won last season, which was incredible, and I’ve got another good partner,” she said. "I can’t believe my luck right now.”

The biggest challenge for the duo will be the height difference between the six-foot-four realtor and the five-foot-five British dancer. "I pretty much know that his height is going to be the most challenging thing,” Slater said. “He’s got these long arms, long legs. There’s about a foot height difference between the two of us, so I have to wear my shoes every rehearsal.”

Scott’s black belt in karate is definitely helping him on the dance floor, though. “We’ve actually been finding that the coordination and the movement from my karate is definitely helping me on the dance floor,” he said. "I won’t be doing roundhouse kicks or Chuck Norris-style moves."

The HGTV star also revealed that his twin and Property Brothers partner, Jonathan, is supportive of the endeavor. "I’ve definitely upgraded my partner, at least in the look’s department,” Scott joked. “Jonathan's so excited. Jonathan would be here to do this as well, but he hurt his shoulder. Instead of beating me on Dancing With the Stars he decided to let me have this.”

