It’s getting hot in here! Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess set social media on fire after their racy rodeo on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, and they admitted to Us Weekly, they’ve got “obvious chemistry.”

The champion bull rider, 29, gushed about his dance partner after the premiere: “I was telling her before we started tonight, I said, 'I can't look at you for too long, I feel like I might get distracted,' and maybe that's why I missed some of my steps.”

He added: ‘’She’s obviously beautiful.”

Despite ripping up the dance floor with their bold display, Burgess, 31, got coy over Bolton’s praises.

“Oh gosh,” she told reporters. “I am a professional! No, no, we have a great chemistry and we have a lot of fun but first and foremost we're just trying to do a great job in this competition. I want to stay in it to tell his story, I want everyone to get to know him and I want to take this man to the final. And that is our priority! I think everyone's making a big deal about our obvious chemistry.”

Bolton then clarified: “Everyone should know she's 100 percent just as professional as she obviously is beautiful and a great dance teacher, and she's pushing me hard and I've been working hard and I just want to make her proud on the dance floor.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

