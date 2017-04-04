One final airing of grievances. Eden Sassoon has had enough and fires away at Lisa Rinna during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 7 finale on Tuesday, April 4, as seen in a sneak peek.



The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows the ladies chatting at a party when Sassoon decides to confront Rinna. The pair have had friction ever since Sassoon told Lisa Vanderpump during a previous episode that Rinna had been questioning Kim Richards' sobriety.



"You're never present for me — you're never there," the season 7 newbie tells the Melrose Place alum in the clip. "You just aren't." But Rinna isn't having it: "Are you f--king kidding me? The minute you went to Vanderpump, my guard went up, sweet thing. Boom. … The minute you did that, you were done."

At that, Sassoon loses her cool. "You know what? F--k off!" the salon owner says. "That is rude. I've given you so much of my time, my energy, my f--king heart, you bitch. … It's not OK for you to treat me the way you do. I'm sick and tired of you walking all over me and using me as your f--king scapegoat."

Rinna replies, "Eden, I told you, my guard went up. … I haven't asked you to be there for me." And the actress adds to the camera about the tirade, "Look who finally found her words."

Watch the wild clip in the video above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!