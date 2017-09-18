Emmys 2017: What You Didn’t See on TV

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Go behind the scenes with Us! The 2017 Emmy Awards featured tons of shocking moments during the three-hour televised ceremony, such as host Stephen Colbert’s scathing monologue against Donald Trump, Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard’s celebratory kiss on the mouth and an epic 9 to 5 reunion as Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin took the stage as presenters. However, off camera, even more noteworthy moments went down and Us Weekly was among the stars in L.A.’s Microsoft Theater to witness it all. Check out everything you didn’t see at the show:

4:19 p.m. Showing support! Gina Rodriguez walks into the entrance with her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero. She looks frazzled trying to figure out where to go, but Joe calms her down and rubs her shoulders. They hold hands as they walk inside.

5:21 p.m. Alec Baldwin kisses Susan Sarandon’s cheek and says “Great to see you!” and they hug hello.

5:24 p.m. Costars reunited! Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon stand up and hug hello. Nicole turns back around and whispers something to Keith Urban.

5:25 p.m. Lead actor in a comedy series nominee William H. Macy looks nervous and has one hand on his lip while he shakes his knee really fast up and down. Felicity Huffman pats his knee and reassures him, “You're fine. It's OK."

5:26 p.m. Not a hair out of place! Elisabeth Moss fixes her ‘do and leans over to talk to Viola Davis, who is laughing at a joke with her husband, Julius Tennon, and patting his shoulder. Craig Robinson walks over and shakes Davis’ hand.

5:27 p.m. Tina Fey poses for a photo then turns around and hugs former 30 Rock costar Alec Baldwin.

5:17 p.m. Ewan McGregor and Jessica Lange are talking and laughing

5:26 p.m. Anna Faris approaches Viola Davis and congratulates her.

5:28 p.m. Laura Dern smiles widely as many people approach her to congratulate her on her supporting actress in a limited series or movie win. (We’re guessing Jackie Hoffman wasn’t one of them!)

5:30 p.m. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose for a photo.

5:31 p.m. No filter! Emmy Rossum is looking on Instagram.

5:34 p.m. Liev Schreiber is sitting in his seat with one of his sons on his lap. He was talking to a guy in front about him about how L.A. isn't so bad when he's sitting on the beach in Malibu and that he's been going out there more often, but it's expensive!

5:34 Bottoms up! Sofia Vergara takes a swig from her flask bracelet.

5:36 p.m. Leslie Jones makes an “oops" face while people rushed to get to their seats as they counted down 20 seconds before they went live again.

5:41 p.m. Kate McKinnon puts her hands in the air and claps at Saturday Night Live's win for outstanding variety sketch series.

5:45 p.m. A seat filler steps on Anna Chulmsky’s train of her dress and she laughs and says, “Excuse me, but you are on my dress!"

5:47 p.m. Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, talking with another couple in the lobby while drinking champagne.

6:04 p.m. Snapping to it! Jane Krakowski poses for photos with five different people in the lobby and takes selfies, too!

6:06 p.m. Jesse Tyler Ferguson takes selfie with his husband, Justin Mikita, and uploads it to his Instagram Story.

6:06 p.m. After forgetting her ticket, Julie Bowen has trouble getting back inside from the lobby when security won’t let her through. Eventually, she is able to get back in.

6:07 p.m. Handmaid’s Tale costars Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley are patting each other's hands and laughing. Elisabeth says, “You're doing fine!" And waves her hands around and yells, “Woohoo!”

6:10 p.m. Aziz Ansari laughs after someone jokes with him that the seats are alphabetical because he was in the front row.

6:40 p.m. Tina Fey asks the bartender for a burger in the lobby.

6:42 p.m. Even celebs get starstruck! Felicity Huffman turns to Regina King and says, “That’s Ben Affleck!”

6:46 p.m. Time for a touch up! Tracee Ellis Ross powders her face during a commercial break from her seat.

7:00 p.m. Someone approaches Silicon Valley's Zach Woods and tells him “You’re my favorite on the show.” He laughs and says he shouldn’t be.

7:07 p.m. Reese Witherspoon FaceTimes in the back of the auditorium for a minute, smiling and waving to the camera.

7:10 p.m. Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things kids are standing and talking to the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross. They're all laughing and Millie says, “This is crazy!" Ross asks if this is what they expected it would be.

7:15 p.m. William H. Macy looks seriously bummed after his loss to Donald Glover. Felicity Huffman pats his leg and whispers something in his ear and he shakes his head.

7:34 p.m. Laura Dern squats on her chair while holding her award and and smiles at Nicole Kidman.

7:35 p.m. Reese Witherspoon is crying and her husband, Jim Toth, is rubbing her back.

7:37 p.m. RuPaul starts a standing ovation for Anika Noni Rose and Cicely Tyson.

7:43 p.m. Reese Witherspoon jumps up and down and hugs Jim Toth when Big Little Lies win for limited series or movie.

7:46p.m. Making a statement! Kevin Spacey thanks someone who says they like his pineapple-print socks.

7:47p.m. Lea Michele smiles and waves hello to people around her before going backstage.

7:48 p.m. Sarah Paulson is shaking and deeply breathing as she says, “Oh my God," and fans herself. Someone comes and rubs her shoulders.

7:49 p.m. Feeling the beat! Chrissy Metz is singing and snapping to the music and singing along with it.

7:49 p.m. Jessica Lange squats down next to Susan Sarandon and they talk.

7:49 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel stands near Sean Spicer. Jimmy taps Sean’s shoulder and introduces him to people who then walk away. Jimmy and Sean lean in close to each other and whisper back and forth while basically hugging for a long time — seems like they’re actually close friends!

