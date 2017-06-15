Farrah Abraham is fired up! The Teen Mom OG star, 26, and her mother, Debra Danielsen, get into a heated screaming match over Danielsen’s upcoming nuptials to fiancé Dr. David Merz in a preview for the Friday, June 16, episode of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition. Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive first look in the video above.

“If the mother--ker [Merz] cared about your family, he should have planned it with me and asked if that was OK,” Abraham yells at Danielsen, who got engaged to the doctor last year.

As documented on Teen Mom OG, Abraham and Merz do not get along. During a particularly awkward season 6 episode of the hit MTV show, the Michigan-based infectious disease specialist criticized Abraham’s behavior while out to dinner. They have been at odds ever since.

“And I tried to tell you! I tried to tell you!” Danielsen tells her daughter, who then calls Merz a “con artist.” The My Teenage Dream Ended author also tells Danielsen that she can’t “make it OK now.”

“Oh, no. Because you’re the lord master, you’re in charge of everything,” Danielsen responds sarcastically.

“I’m your f--king daughter that you should show that you f--king care about,” an infuriated Abraham shouts back. “You know what I will let happen. I’ll let you go be Debra, and I’ll let that happen. And then I’ll let you and your f--king con artist have a great non-marriage.”

To see how Danielsen reacts, watch the sneak peek above. Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

