Introducing Debz OG. Farrah Abraham's mom, Debra Danielsen, released a music video for her debut rap song, "Debz OG," on Monday, February 13.

Danielsen announced the release of the "shake-your-booty song" during the Teen Mom 2 live aftershow on Monday night. The next day, she took to Instagram to promote the single, sharing a photo of herself in a black leather ensemble and a matching top hat with feathers. "Debz OG is hitting this week on Apps near you! Dance to it!" she captioned the post.

The full music video, which clocks in at nearly three minutes, was shared on the official Teen Mom Twitter account. In the clip, Danielsen raps, "It's Debz OG / Bet you think you know me / You ain't seen nothing yet / Allow me to reintroduce myself."



"Hello, I'm Debra / You've seen my face on camera / You've seen me on your TV / You think you know, whateva," she continues. "I've had my ups and downs / But now I'm bigger, better / Everybody throw your hands up high / If you've got your s--t together."



Later in the upbeat tune, Danielsen tells listeners she's "more than a mom." In fact, she's "TheMom.com."



Danielsen and Abraham, 25, have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, as documented on Teen Mom OG. This season, the mother-daughter duo have seemed to rekindle their relationship as Danielsen helped her daughter open a frozen yogurt shop, Froco.

Danielsen's one-hour special, Being Debra, airs on MTV on Wednesday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

