Hot mama! Farrah Abraham loves to show off her curves in sexy swimwear, specifically itty bitty bikinis.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom alum proves she’s proud of her figure time and time again, hitting the beach in all kinds of hot two-pieces, from beaded numbers to colorful suits.

In 2010, about a year after she appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, she took to the seaside in Orlando, Florida, looking totally toned and super-fit post-plastic surgery. The reality star decided to get a breast implants, taking her from an A-cup to a C-cup. “It’s helped my confidence and [made me] feel more like a woman.”

Then in 2011, she told her plastic surgeon, “My implants are doing wonderful. I get compliments literally all the time.” She loved it so much that in 2013, she amped it up even more.

She’s always been honest about the work she’s gotten done, whether it’s her plastic surgery, nose job, lip fillers or chin implants. “I waited a lot of years and I dealt with a lot of criticism about certain things on my face…I’m done with thinking about [it],” she told Us. “I just put makeup on, or not, and I go.”

Keep scrolling to check out the reality star’s skimpiest swimwear of all time.

