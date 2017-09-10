The first teaser trailer for Fifty Shades Freed was released on Sunday, September 10, and it reveals the wedding of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, but it’s not all champagne and canapes.

The final installment of the erotic trilogy based on E.L. James’ best-selling books sees Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) tie the knot but things quickly take a dangerous turn.

The one-minute-long teaser, which was released on Anastasia’s birthday, features the tagline “Mrs. Grey will see you now,” and opens with the couple exchanging vows.

“I solemnly vow to love you faithfully, forsaking all others,” Christian can be heard saying as Anastasia is buttoned into her wedding gown. “I promise to trust and respect you and to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live. All that I have is now yours.”

The scene then cuts to the newlyweds pulling up to a private jet.

“You own this?” Anastasia asks her new husband.

“We own this,” he smoothly replies with a smile.

We are then treated to a shot of Christian shirtless on the beach before a quick cut to Anastasia discovering a pistol in a desk drawer, followed by her expensive Audi being almost run off the road before she's grabbed from behind by a man wielding a large knife.

Fans of the erotic novels know the storyline, but those who haven’t read the books will have to wait to see what happens when the film is released on Valentine’s Day 2018.

