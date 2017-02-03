Oprah Winfrey talks about her new cookbook and weight loss on CBS This Morning Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

Hot stuff! Oprah Winfrey looks and feels better than ever after shedding 42 pounds on Weight Watchers. But her fitter figure hasn’t come at the expense of the foods she loves — particularly soup. In her new cookbook, Food, Health and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and A Better Life, the TV mogul, 63, reveals that she eats some form of the dish almost every day for lunch. Of the 19 soup recipes she shares in the book, she cites her turkey chili as her “go-to comfort food.”

Chili tends to be a game-day staple for football fans around the country. The Queen of All Media has a brilliant trick for keeping her version flavor-packed and healthy: “We use only the dark meat,” she explains. “It feels as hearty as eating beef.” When she’s making it for herself, she cranks the spice level way up (“the spicier, the better”), but when cooking for guests, she keeps it mellow and serves chopped jalapeños, salsa or “serious red peppers” as garnishes.



Here’s the recipe to prep a batch (or two!) for your crew this Sunday.

Tina Rupp

Turkey Chili

Serves 8

3 large dried guajillo chilies

1 large dried ancho chili

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb ground dark-meat turkey

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1/2 medium red bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped

1/2 medium yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

2 jalapeño chilies, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup chili powder

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cayenne

1 28-oz can diced tomatoes, with juices

2 cups chicken broth, preferably homemade

2 bay leaves

1 tsp salt, plus more to taste

2 15-oz cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

Optional garnishes: sliced scallions, grated cheddar cheese, crumbled cotija cheese, lime wedges, sour cream or crème fraîche, chopped fresh cilantro



Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the guajillo and ancho chilies. Toast until darkened in color, about 1 minute, then flip them and toast until darkened on the other side, about 1 minute. Remove from the skillet; remove seeds and stems. Place chilies in a medium bowl and add 2 cups of boiling water. Place a small plate on top of the chilies to keep them submerged. Soak for about 20 minutes, until softened. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth.



In a large, heavy-bottom saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the turkey and cook, breaking up clumps, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, bell peppers, celery and jalapeños, and cook for about 10 minutes, until the vegetables soften. Add the garlic and cook until softened, about 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, coriander and cayenne, and cook, stirring to combine well, for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, broth, dried-chili puree, bay leaves and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes, until thickened. Add the beans and cook, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Spoon into bowls and serve with toppings.





