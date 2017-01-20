A cut above. Luck loses her cool when LeA starts playing with a knife during a music video shoot on First Family of Hip Hop's Sunday, January 22, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The Bravo unscripted series' preview clip shows Luck not liking what unfolds during the rooftop shoot. "From what I see, this concept is really crazy — I don't know what is going on," the rapper and producer tells the camera.



Luck stops the action on set by shouting, "Hey, hey, hey — what's going on? I didn't get this treatment in the email — can somebody email me the treatment while we're here, so I know what to expect?"



"LeA's over here with a knife, she's playing some game with the guy, she's the bad girl," Luck continues to the camera. "That's not the idea that I had for the video. … I've left my gangster ways back in the day, I've become a new person, getting closer to God. But if another mother-f--ker sits here and plays with my intelligence and tells me I got this treatment, I'm gonna bring that gangster luck back out the bag."



Luck and LeA's working relationship continues to get tested in the show's upcoming episode. The ladies are both related to the late Sylvia Robinson, founder of Sugarhill Records and a seminal figure in the hip-hop world. (Robinson was Luck's great aunt and LeA's grandmother.)



Watch the clip above. First Family of Hip Hop airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

