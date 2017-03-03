Jay Maidment

Emily Blunt is reporting for nanny duty! Disney released its first look of the actress, 34, as the titular au pair — and the famed Cherry Tree Lane where she first met the London-based Banks family — in Mary Poppins Returns, due out next year.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Though we can’t see her full look in the photo, above, Blunt’s character still rocks the tailored peacoat and a similar style hat to the one Julie Andrews’ Mary Poppins donned in the 1964 original. It seems, too, that her left arm is a bit weighed down — perhaps she’s clutching a carpetbag that can store an unlimited amount of items?

The film, set in 1930s London, will introduce three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson. Based on P. L. Travers’ additional seven books, Mary Poppins reenters the Banks family's lives 20 years later, when one of Mary's original children, Michael (Ben Whishaw), suffers a personal loss and needs a reminder of the magic and joy he experienced as a kid. Mrs. Poppins brings along cheerful street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and introduces the youngsters to her zany cousin Topsy, played by Meryl Streep.

Courtesy Everett Collection

Taking on the role created for the follow-up puts Streep, 67, back on the big screen with her The Devil Wears Prada and Into the Woods costar. The legendary Angela Lansbury adds to her Disney repertoire with Mary Poppins Returns, which also brings back Dick Van Dyke (Mary's chimney sweep paramour, Burt) from the first installment.

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the team behind the tunes of Smash and most recently Hairspray Live!, will handle the music for Mary Poppins Returns, which hits theaters December 25, 2018.

