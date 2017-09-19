How rude! Chances are slim that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will (finally) make a surprise cameo on Netflix's Fuller House. Full House creator Jeff Franklin exclusively told Us Weekly that he's stopped bringing up the topic to the famous twins.

"I’ve stopped asking, really I kind of gave up," he told Us at the show's Paleyfest panel in Beverly Hills. "But when somebody rings a doorbell, the girls yell, 'It’s always open!' on the show so that’s kind of how we feel about the Olsen twins. The door is open."



"But I think we’ve gotten enough no's," he continued. "We’re kind of done asking. But who knows? You never know in life. Who thought this whole thing would happen?"

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. Its third season is set to premiere on Friday, September 22, just days after the cast celebrated the original show's 30th anniversary.

"It's pretty crazy. It’s pretty special really," Franklin told Us of the milestone. "I’m having a lot of fun with these people that I love so much. And to get to work with them again is ridiculous and it’s a whole new thing because they were all little kids when we worked together the first time. And now they are amazing women. It’s pretty cool. I feel like I raised them, even though I know I didn’t, I know that I did. I wrote enough dad lectures for them. I’m going to hang onto that."

"They [got a lot of hugs from Danny Tanner]," he added. "They got a lot of hugs from me too."

