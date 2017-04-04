Brittany S. Pierce is back! Or, at least that's what Glee fans are thinking after Heather Morris' tango with Alan Bersten on Dancing With The Stars on the Monday, April 3, episode of the ABC competition show.

The former Cheerio and her fill-in pro danced to Britney Spears' "Toxic” and earned 33 out of 40 points from the judges while Glee costar and on-screen girlfriend Naya Rivera cheered her on from the audience. Morris also performed “Toxic” on seasons 2 and 5 on Glee.

All of these Glee connections reignited a spark in fans’ hearts. Here are the best reactions to Morris’ (unintentional?) homage.

