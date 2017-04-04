Brittany S. Pierce is back! Or, at least that's what Glee fans are thinking after Heather Morris' tango with Alan Bersten on Dancing With The Stars on the Monday, April 3, episode of the ABC competition show.

David Livingston/Getty Images

The former Cheerio and her fill-in pro danced to Britney Spears' "Toxic” and earned 33 out of 40 points from the judges while Glee costar and on-screen girlfriend Naya Rivera cheered her on from the audience. Morris also performed “Toxic” on seasons 2 and 5 on Glee.



All of these Glee connections reignited a spark in fans’ hearts. Here are the best reactions to Morris’ (unintentional?) homage.



When Toxic started I thought it was the glee version and I had an heart attack tbh... only me? 😂 #dwts — Roby (@ProudOfNay) April 4, 2017

Heather Morris just danced to toxic by Britney Spears on dwts and Naya Rivera is there my glee feels are through the roof — linds&hann (@hansay_) April 4, 2017

me for a few days: "i think i'm finally over glee have i finally found freedom??"

me after seeing heather and naya on dwts: "nvm" — ya girl (@unclesideburn) April 4, 2017

Omg @HeatherMorrisTV dancing to Britney Spears omg the glee feels!! Heather you were fantastic !!!!!! #TeamMaksimumHeat #DWTS — Court (@Court_Distefano) April 4, 2017

Just watched Heather Morris dance a tango to Toxic while Naya Rivera cheered her on in the audience... THE GLEE FEELS ARE BEYOND ME #DWTS — Frances (@fmnieves13) April 4, 2017

Go, Brittany S. Pierce! Heather Morris killed that "Toxic" Tango! #DWTS Rocked it as a singer, now rocked it as a ballroom dancer! #Glee — Erica (@EricaSLP) April 4, 2017

screams MY AESTHETIC IS NAYA RIVERA SUPPORTING HEATHER MORRIS ON DWTS — Theresa Shim (@tizzleshizzle) April 4, 2017

NAYA WAS IN THE AUDIENCE IM YODELLING #DWTS — detective dimples (@hipsdontleigh) April 4, 2017

Heather Morris danced to "Toxic" on #DWTS last night and at the end the camera went to Naya Rivera in the crowd 😭 It was a beautiful moment — B (@Brandonr_2298) April 4, 2017

NAYA WENT TO SUPPORT HEATHER ON DWTS IT'S 2010 ALL OVER AGAIN AND I AM IN PAIN pic.twitter.com/2lHX3vjwsG — lena luthor (@adeIedazeem) April 4, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!