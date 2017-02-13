Cringe alert! The 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12, were filled with plenty of awkward moments, from Twenty One Pilots stripping down to their underwear to Adele restarting her powerful tribute to the late George Michael. Relive the five most cringeworthy bits in the video above!

Twenty One Pilots Ditch Their Pants

Well, that's one way to do it! When Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun stood up to accept their first-ever Grammy Award (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Stressed Out"), they unzipped their pants and stripped down to their boxer briefs. Standing on stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center, Joseph, 28, explained that he, his bandmate and their roommates watched the Grammys in their underwear years before they made it big and vowed to accept in their underwear if they ever won. "Anyone, from anywhere, can do anything," he added.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Adele Restarts George Michael Tribute



A year after Adele, 28, was plagued by sound issues at the Grammys, she returned to the stage for an emotional tribute to Michael, who died last December. The performance went awry, prompting the British singer (who later took home the night's top three prizes) to swear and ask the band to restart the performance from the top. "I know it's live TV. I'm sorry!" she said. "I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. ... I can't mess this up for him." After the snag, she powered through the tribute with a pitch-perfect performance that earned her a standing ovation.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Metallica's Audio Issues

The show must go on! Soon after Adele's performance, Lady Gaga and Metallica took the stage to perform a special duet of the heavy metal band's "Moth Into Flame." The high-energy performance got off to a shaky start when lead vocalist James Hetfield's microphone failed to work, but Gaga, fresh off a stellar Super Bowl halftime show, saved the day, lending her own mic to the rock icon. Toward the end of the performance, Gaga, 30, dove into the audience and briefly crowd-surfed before making her way back on stage.

Watch the video above to see Faith Hill flub the lyrics to "Sweet Caroline," and find out why the audience booed after Adele's cowriter, Greg Kurstin, took the microphone.



