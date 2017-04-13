A romantic realization! Grey’s Anatomy fans are convinced that Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) ditched her date with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) during the Thursday, April 6, episode because she realized she has eyes for someone else — and boy, are some viewers excited. Sure enough, a growing contingent of fans are more than ready for series creator Shonda Rhimes to make Meredith and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) get together.



Dating Disapproval

Alex was only in last week's episode for a few minutes, but he definitely had a bold opinion to share when Meredith was trying to decide if she wanted to go on a date with Riggs. “I don’t like Riggs,” Alex said in a sassy voice. Maybe Meredith is just toying around with Riggs to make Alex jealous?

Byron Cohen/ABC via Getty Images

Dumped at the Door!

Meredith finally agreed to go to dinner with Riggs, but assured him it was not a date. However, after Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) got emotional about her mother's recent death, Meredith kicked Riggs to the curb. “I have people to take care of, and you are not one of them,” Mer said while slamming the door in his face.

While the move seemed a bit rash, most fans were not upset about it. Riggs and Meredith have been trying to be an item for so long now, and it’s just not working. Perhaps it's finally time for Merlax to happen.

Read all of the tweets to find out why devotees are convinced Meredith and Alex will be together!

Grumpy Alex dont like Riggs or the idea that Meredith' gonna go on a date with him. I dont like Riggs much so I'm #TeamKarev.#GreysAnatomy — kitty kat🍋🐝 (@juiciistarburst) April 7, 2017

How cute are Alex and Meredith? Sorry, Nathan, you are at best a temp. Alex is Meredith's lobster. #GreysAnatomy — Richard (@alltvallshade) April 7, 2017

@shondarhimes every time I see Alex & Meredith together I see the chemistry between them #GreysAnatomy — Jennifer Summerlin (@jen_nene88) April 7, 2017

Is Alex legit jealous about Riggs & Meredith? Is it more than saltiness? I'm open to the idea. Anyone but "Jo" with him! #GreysAnatomy — trumpetnista (@trumpetnista) April 7, 2017

I detect so much jealousy from Alex about Meredith going to dinner with Riggs. Why else would Alex hate him #GreysAnatomy — Court (@AnatomyMer93) April 7, 2017

TBH, I'm okay with Mer missing another date with Riggs. She's meant to love Alex at this point 🙃#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/H6gFCT8eBQ — Andrea Smith (@AndreaDashae) April 7, 2017

Tell Us: Do you think Meredith and Alex will hook up?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

