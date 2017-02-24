Her painful past. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) reflected on the days after Derek Shepherd’s (Patrick Dempsey) death on the Thursday, February 23, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Dr. Grey also talked about returning to the hospital after her long and boring suspension. Plus, the chemistry between Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) reached a whole new level! There was so much drama at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, we could barely keep up. Check out our five favorite moments from Thursday’s episode.



Meredith Might Swallow Her Pride

Meredith was so over her suspension, which she compared to “prison.” She sat at home while all of her friends were at work, and was missing out on all of the hospital drama. However, she refused to return until Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) got his old job back, and wasn’t afraid to tell that to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) when she was ready to lift Meredith’s suspension.

“You made the wrong choice,” Meredith said about the way Bailey treated Webber. “I want to [come back], but I can’t. Not until he does.”

Bailey told Webber about Meredith’s “stubbornness,” and Webber tried to convince Meredith to return. “Don’t waste another day. Not for me,” Webber said. Meredith immediately called Bailey after he left, so it looked like she would be going to be back at the hospital. Let’s hope so, if only to give Us a chance to see her flirt with Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) at work and at home.

Jo Gets Reminded of Her Ex

A young boy and his mother came to the hospital for a kidney transplant, and the boy’s abusive father showed up to make sure his son was OK. But the man had been violent to his wife and son, and they wanted nothing to do with him, which triggered Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington.) She reminisced about her own traumatic past with an abusive ex, and tried to get the man to leave the hospital. “I need him to go away please,” Jo said.

However, after complications in surgery, they needed the dad’s kidney to save the boy’s life. Jo was totally against the surgery because the mother was not conscious to make the decision, but ended up operating anyway for the boy's sake. “You’re not the hero here. You don’t get to take as a win,” Jo told the abusive man before he went under for surgery. “This is the least that you can do.”

Avery Is Still Mad at Kepner

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) were still not on good terms after she betrayed Webber and took Meredith’s job. When Bailey left to go meet Meredith, Avery even made a sly comment to his ex about her “job stealing.”

“While she’s gone, maybe you’ll steal her job too,” he quipped. Who knows how those two can actually live under the same roof and not kill each other. It looks like they won’t be rekindling their long-lost romance anytime soon!

Eric McCandless/ABC

Minnick and Arizona Heating Up

Arizona and Minnick spent the entire episode flirting in secret and pretending to hate each other when other people were around. "She’s the worst," Arizona lied to Avery about Minnick.

The fibbing became too much for Arizona because she actually liked Minnich as a person. She rambled to Minnick about much she hated pretending to not like her, until Minnick finally made her shut up.

“I need you to stop, so I can kiss you,” Minnick said, and the two proceeded to make out right outside of the hospital. Arizona is not going to be on Meredith’s good side when this little secret gets out.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Meredith Talks About Derek

After a schizophrenic patient was reunited with her parents, it spurred some serious flashbacks for Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) about the disappearance of his own lost love, Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan).

“Looks like they’re getting their little girl back,” Riggs said to Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), teary eyed, about the “happy ending.”

The situation with Riggs really affected Pierce, and she confided in Meredith that she couldn’t imagine how he feels every day without Megan. The conversation made Meredith remember a particular day after Derek died when she didn’t know where he was.

“I pretended everything was going to be OK, but inside I was going crazy. I guess it’s like that for Nathan every day,” Meredith said. Right when we almost forget about Derek, Meredith had to rip our hearts out yet again.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

