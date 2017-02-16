Come again? Gwen Stefani had to rethink her relationship with Blake Shelton when they went to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in October. She joked about their visit — and what Shelton refused to do that made her question if they were right for each other — during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, February 15.

"I know that for me, I just go anywhere, and I know I'm gonna get hounded for pictures or whatever. … He's in the woods most of the time but, yeah, we went. It was crazy. It was, like, a billion people there," Stefani, 47, recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. "He [wouldn't] do the roller coasters. That was literally, like, that was almost a deal breaker for me. I was like, 'I don’t know.'"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NBC

The country superstar, 40, may have a good reason for skipping the rides, though. "He doesn’t fit in anything," Stefani said. "We did go on the Matterhorn, he did. But he barely fit inside the little thing. His knees were up like this."

Stefani, who began dating her fellow Voice coach in late 2015, brought her three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 — with them to the park at the time. She shared photos on social media, and Shelton wore a "1st Visit" button on his shirt.

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The outing was a rarity for Shelton, who doesn't like "going out" a lot. "Of course, everybody recognizes him wherever he goes, but we walked into [a] sushi restaurant and literally the entire restaurant stood up and was like, 'Blake!' It was like the whole world had just watched it, and we walked in the room. I felt so bad. He really is a country boy," Stefani told Fallon. "I think he’s quite miserable when he’s not in the woods or, like, somewhere in camo. He really likes to be camouflaged."

