Gwyneth Paltrow Releases a Fast-Food Guide on Goop (Yes, Really)

Detox to retox? Well, not quite. While Gwyneth Paltrow is all about living that clean-eating life, the wellness guru is also a pragmatist who recognizes that fast-food is sometimes the quickest, most realistic option for grabbing a bite to eat. The team at her lifestyle site, goop, put together a list of their "go-to orders, menu hacks and when you should just go straight for the French fries."



Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the "best bets" section, GP-approved options include Starbucks (the egg white and roasted red pepper sous vide bites), Chipotle (a salad bowl with black beans and no dairy) and Wendy's (the Power Mediterranean Chicken Salad with balsamic dressing).

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

McDonald's, Domino's and Taco Bell fall under "tricky but doable." The through-line here? Substitute beans in place of meat where you can, and skip any dairy toppings — mainly cheese and sour cream — to keep the nutrition stats in check.



Lastly, there's the "just order the fries..." category, which includes places where "clean-ish options are few and far between." But rather than torturing yourself, the goop crew recommends mindfully indulging in the menu item you're really craving, whether that's Arby's curly fries ("best enjoyed with reckless abandon") and Dairy Queen sundaes. Can't argue with that!

