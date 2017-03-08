Totally twinning. Harry Potter star Rupert Grint said in a new interview that he is well aware that he and fellow ginger Ed Sheeran bear striking resemblances, and revealed that he often gets mistaken for the “Shape of You” crooner. See what he had to say in the video above!

During a Tuesday, March 7, appearance on the Late Late Show, the British actor, 28, told host James Corden that he never knows what to expect when a fan approaches him.

“It’s kind of 50/50 now,” the redhead said. “It’s like [when] someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me.”

Grint then went on to say that even disco legend Leo Sayer once confused him for 26-year-old Sheeran. “Leo Sayer, he came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed,” the Sick Note star recounted, adding that he has no problem pretending he is the Grammy winner. “And I play along.”

It’s no surprise that Sheerios get the two mixed up. In 2011, Grint starred in Sheeran’s “Lego House” music video, in which he lip-synched to the singer-songwriter’s distinctive voice.

During a 2011 interview with MSN, Grint shared how his collaboration with Sheeran came to be. “It came about because we’re both kind of ginger,” he said with a chuckle. “And once you see the video, it’ll make sense. It was a lot of fun. It was very different, but it was a good laugh.”

