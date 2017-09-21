Love and basketball. For the past 10 years, viewers have had a close look at the Kardashians’ love lives on their hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!. In a new exclusive clip from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ten Year Anniversary Special, Khloe Kardashian told the adorable story of how she met her current boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In the sneak peek for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted special, the sisters sat down with him to talk about living in front of the cameras for the past decade. Seacrest asked Khloe, 33, about her love life and what attracted her to the kind of guys she has dated throughout her time on the show.

“Is basketball something that you are attracted to? Is there something about basketball players? I don’t want to say you have a type, but you kind of have a type,” Seacrest said.

“I mean, I don’t know what that is but I was put on a blind date with Tristan. That’s how I met Tristan,” the Good American owner revealed. Her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian seemed to be surprised at her reply, and Jenner asked, “Really? Who set you up?”

“Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player, he is a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]’s, and he was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,’” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said.

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Jennings played wingman and brought his friend Tristan along one day, and the pair hit it off automatically. “I was at the Bel-Air Hotel. He came to the dinner. I didn’t want to go on a blind date,” the reality star revealed. “So Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him and we just connected.”

“It’s a serious relationship,” Khloe said about her romance with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. Her older sister Kourtney then stepped in and confessed that the relationship’s seriousness level is a five out of six.

Kardashian was previously married to NBA star Lamar Odom and also dated Houston Rockets player James Harden after meeting him in 2015.

Catch the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. and the season 14 premiere of KUWTK on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. on E!.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.