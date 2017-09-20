Is she back? Phaedra Parks parted ways with The Real Housewives of Atlanta after the shocking reunion episode that aired on May 7, but a source has confirmed to Us Weekly that reports that she is asking to come back for season 10 of Bravo’s hit show are false.

A source told Us that the rumors are “not true" and also confirmed that she hasn’t filmed anything for the tenth season — so far.

“Phaedra has been talking to some of the women of RHOA again but has not filmed any scenes so far,” another source told Us. “They are still filming so anything could happen and there is room for a cameo but she has not returned and obviously still isn’t part of the cast.”

Bravo premiered the new trailer for the upcoming season on Tuesday, September 19, and Parks is noticeably absent from the clips. In one scene, Kim Zolciak and Porsha Williams are holding hands and Williams asks her, “Are you my new Frack?” since Williams and Parks used to be referred to as "Frick and Frack."



Rodrigo Valera/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As Us Weekly previously reported, the 43-year-old attorney wasn't asked to return after starring on seven seasons of the hit reality show. “Phaedra is not coming back as of now,” a source told Us in May. “Bravo is not planning to ask her back.”

Andy Cohen recently opened up about Parks’ exit from the series, saying that her departure was the result of her being caught in a “megawatt lie” during the reunion.

"The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that's what you have to look at," Cohen told E! in May. "How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?"

Costar Sheree Whitfield also told Us Weekly in May that it’s unlikely the women will forgive Parks for spreading a rumor that fellow castmate, Kandi Burruss, and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug Porsha Williams and take her home.

“I don't know, it's so hard right now. It's hard to establish trust with someone like that because, for me, it seemed that she showed no remorse for what she did and for her actions,” Whitfield told Us. “I think it will be hard for any of the women to forgive.”

“I never want to take money out of anyone's pockets and that's not who I am, but in this instance, it's hard to say,” the reality star added.

RHOA returns to Bravo for season 10 on Sunday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET.



