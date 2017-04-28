Ja Rule’s supposedly elite Fyre Festival, which “set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the Islands of the Exumas” in the Bahamas, has been canceled after festivalgoers dubbed the event a mix between The Hunger Games and Lord of the Flies.

The event, which was created by Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, was advertised as a Coachella-like festival with added experiences. Tickets for the festival, which touted performances by Blink 182 and Daya, ranged from $1,000 to $12,000 and included a flight from Miami, a stay in a "geodesic dome," cultural foods and activities such as jet skiing, snorkeling and kayaking.

Festivalgoers say, however, that the reality is very different. According to tweets, robberies and food fights broke out due to a lack of accommodations, food and even electricity.

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

“Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival,” a Twitter account by the handle FyreFestivalFraud tweeted on Thursday, along with a photo of a porta potty.

Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

"So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go," another person shared. "There are no villas, just a disaster tent city."

Others noted that their luggage was dumped somewhere in the dark and that people were being robbed.

“@USEmbassyNassau Help I'm at the #fyrefestival and all my stuff has been stolen. My passport is gone. Wallet gone. What do I do?" one person tweeted. "My phone dying Please send help 2 festival grounds Its chaos,tents are on fire, people fighting for food #fyrefestival. My phone is dying, please call for me and beg for them to send help. I'm hiding in tent 27."

The festival then attempted to get everyone on flights back home**, which left people waiting at the airport for hours.

“We finally got on a plane at 1:30am and after 5 hours on the tarmac they kicked us off and told us to wait for another plane #fyrefest,” a woman added on Twitter, while another shared: “still at the airport, it’s been 15 hours …”

The festival announced it was canceled via Twitter, posting the following statement: “Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed. After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."

Read more reactions below:

#fyrefestival is lord of the flies for trust fund babies — Brett Milley (@BrettMilley) April 28, 2017

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

We have been locked indoors with no air NO FOOD and NO water #fyrefestival #fyrefest fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/wg5pZmSvnx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/QcYj2z67vf — Meaks (@MeaksB) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017