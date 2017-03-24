Best bromance ever! Jake Gyllenhaal, after some difficulty, got Ryan Reynolds to answer his phone during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, March 23. Watch the video above!

Meyers, 43, pressured Gyllenhaal, 36, to call his Life costar because he didn't fully believe that the stars were genuine, good friends off set. "I've known him in passing a little bit, but I didn't know him until we started working," Gyllenhaal said. "He's just a great dude."

Gyllenhaal was nervous about ringing Reynolds via FaceTime — and for good reason. The Deadpool star didn't pick up at first.

"This is crazy if he answers… Oh my God, please answer. Or don't if you are taking a bath or something," Gyllenhaal said, as the audience laughed. "Come on, man! You're taking up precious TV time."

Reynolds finally pulled through though. The only problem? He called back when Meyers was backstage and during a filming break.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

"Seth's not here because he didn't believe we were friends," Gyllenhaal said to his pal.

Reynolds was all smiles, and showed the crowd what he was up to. "Here's what I'm doing — pushing baby strollers," he said, as he walked outside with his and Blake Lively's 5-month-old daughter, Ines. (The couple are also parents of daughter James, 2.) He cracked: "I'm gonna get my lips done so I'll see you later."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!