Guess it wasn’t the best of both worlds. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, October 6, episode of Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds on Reelz, the show revisits the downfall of Jay-Z and R. Kelly’s joint tour in 2004.

So how did the famous feud between Jay-Z and R. Kelly begin? Back in 2004, the pair’s Best of Both Worlds tour, named after their 2002 collaborative album, was cut short after an incident during the first of three shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. Kelly stopped his set midshow, claiming his life was in danger. According to Kelly’s team at the time, he had received a death threat earlier, which put him on edge.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

The drama didn’t stop there. After R. Kelly’s team persuaded him to get back on stage during the now infamous show, there was an altercation among Jay-Z’s close friend Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith, Kelly and Kelly’s bodyguards, which sent Kelly to New York’s St. Vincent’s Hospital with injuries. He was kicked off the tour after the incident.

Take a trip back in time and get more of the inside scoop in Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds, a 10-episode series looking at superstar showdowns including this one between Jay-Z and R. Kelly, plus Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie, Demi Lovato vs. Selena Gomez and more! In addition, get behind-the-scenes tidbits from industry insiders and entertainment journalists.

Tune in to Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Reelz.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.