LoveStoned! Jenna Dewan Tatum finally confirmed that she once dated Justin Timberlake, but she denied that she ever got in the middle of his relationship with Britney Spears.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"We dated, yeah," the 36-year-old World of Dance host said during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 14. "Not that long. We were like friends that then dated."

Dewan Tatum and the former boy bander, 36, were briefly an item following his split from Spears, 35, in 2002. The pair were first rumored to be dating when they were spotted at a nightclub together.

"I was dancing with him after the breakup. Like, during-after the breakup," Dewan Tatum said. "No, I was not the rebound!"

Still, she couldn't help stating the obvious. "He's sexy," she added. "Of course he's sexy."

The Witches of East End alum and Timberlake have both moved on but remain "good friends." Dewan Tatum married her Step Up costar Channing Tatum in 2009 and they are parents of daughter Everly, 3. Timberlake is dad of son Silas, 2, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel.

