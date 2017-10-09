Jenna Dewan Tatum: Reuniting With Janet Jackson 'Was Magical'

Steve Granitz/WireImage; BACKGRID

Time to get nasty! Janet Jackson invited her former backup dancers — including Jenna Dewan Tatum — to perform with her at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, October 8. As to be expected, the Step Up actress was on cloud nine.

"Such an incredible moment dancing and reuniting with Janet and the legacy of incredible dancers that only she has created!" Dewan Tatum, 36, exclusively tells Us Weekly. "It was a dream of mine from a very little girl to dance for her and to share the stage again with her was magical. My life, my career, all began with Janet. Full circle moment!"

Splash News Online

Dewan Tatum was a part of Jackson's All for You Tour from 2001 to 2002. The actress shared several backstage photos from the big night on social media.

Last night was such an incredible moment. Janet asked her "kids" to come back and perform rhythm nation at the Hollywood Bowl. I dreamt of dancing with her since I was a kid and literally pinched myself every night of the All for You tour. And here I am pinching myself again last night. She created a legacy for her dancers and she personally began my career! It all begins with Jan. Thank you for this my love!!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

"Last night was such an incredible moment," she captioned then and now pics of herself hugging Jackson, 51, via Instagram. "Janet asked her 'kids' to come back and perform rhythm nation at the Hollywood Bowl. I dreamt of dancing with her since I was a kid and literally pinched myself every night of the All for You tour. And here I am pinching myself again last night. She created a legacy for her dancers and she personally began my career! It all begins with Jan. Thank you for this my love!!!"

Generations of Janet kids brought together...!♥️ Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends. Excited to share soon.. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Ahead of the show, the Witches of East End alum appeared to kick up her heels with the other dancers in a studio. "Generations of Janet kids brought together…!" she wrote on Sunday. "Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.