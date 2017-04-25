He's got the moves. Jenna Dewan Tatum played hard to get before she and Channing Tatum made their relationship official. The World of Dance host, 36, revealed how the two fell in love on the 2006 film Step Up when she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, April 25. Watch the video above.

"I said, 'Well look, if you want to date other people and be free that's totally fine. But we're not gonna hang out and watch movies,'" she recalled to DeGeneres, 59. "'You have to figure out what you want because I want a relationship.'"

Luckily, her plan worked. Three days later, after a night out with the film's dancers, the Magic Mike star, 36, came knocking on her hotel room.

"He said he had the chance to be free and he couldn't stop thinking about me," she said, laughing. "He's in a sombrero, underwear and Ugg boots and said, 'Let's do this.'"

The new couple weren't able to keep their romance under wraps, however. "It's even worse because the next morning he was in my room and I go to set because I had an earlier call time. I'm getting hair and makeup done and an hour goes by and the production assistants go, 'We can't find Channing. We don't know where he is. He's not in his room. We've banged on his door and called his room.' And I called a PA over and said, 'He's in my room.'"

As for what happened next? The hunky star arrived to set and was greeted by a round of applause.

The actors went on to tie the knot in 2009 and are now parents of daughter Everly, 3.



