Get ready for more Sheldon Cooper! Jim Parsons stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, May 8, and opened up about the upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon.

"It's like an origin story," the actor, 44, explained. "I was trying to come up with an idea for a show, and we had this idea about my little nephew, who is really smart, down in Texas. My family is pretty average — no offense to them, but they're very normal, and he's very smart. One thing led to another and I thought, 'This could be Sheldon.'"

Parsons brought the idea to Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre, who gave the spinoff the green light. "He was like, 'Yes, let's do this,'" Parsons said.

Diane Lane, who also appeared on WWHL on Monday night, chimed in, "That sounds adorable! I can't wait to check it out." Parsons replied, "It could be [adorable]," before clarifying, "It is, it is! I don't mean it like that."

Young Sheldon is set to premiere in the fall. The half-hour, single-camera sitcom will follow a younger version of Parsons' beloved Big Bang character, Sheldon, who will be portrayed on the spinoff by Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage. Parsons will narrate the show as adult Sheldon.

