Two-for-one deal! Jimmy Fallon and the Saturday Night Live cast members mocked both Pepsi and United Airlines on the Saturday, April 15, episode for the companies' recent, headline-making scandals.

Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong played a couple whose romantic date got interrupted by the Tonight Show host, 42, who played Strong's ex-boyfriend Doug. Fallon's character, clad in a T-shirt emblazoned with Strong's face, tried to win his former flame back by serenading her with Savage Garden's 1997 hit "Truly Madly Deeply."

Fallon then got down on bended knee but was quickly rejected by Strong. "No, Doug, you dragged a man off a plane this week!" she said, referencing the controversy surrounding the United security guards who forcibly removed a passenger off an overbooked flight last week.

Feeling rejected, Fallon left the room as Strong, 33, and Bennett, 32, resumed their date. She apologized to Bennett and asked him to tell her more about himself. "Well, I just directed this huge Pepsi commercial," he began, referring to the controversial Kendall Jenner-starring ad that the soda company recently pulled after viewers accused it of exploiting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!