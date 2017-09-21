Not having it. Jimmy Kimmel is slamming the Republican health care bill again and this time, he is defending himself against those that are dismissing his criticisms because he’s a comedian. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host used his monologue at the beginning of the show on Wednesday, September 20, to respond to Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor Chris Christie and Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade, after they reacted to his comments from earlier this week on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill.

Kimmel stated on the late-night show on Tuesday, September 19, that the Louisiana senator had “lied” right to his face and “wasn’t very honest,” which caused a reaction from several people. “I’m sorry, he doesn’t understand,” Cassidy said in an interview about the host the day after the Tuesday night show.

“Oh, I get it. I don’t understand because I’m a talk show host,” Kimmel fired back on Wednesday. “Then help me out, which part don’t I understand? Is it the part where you cut $243 billion from federal health care assistance? Am I not understanding the part where states would be allowed to let insurance companies price you out of coverage for having preexisting conditions?”

He then listed a list of health organizations that also oppose the bill, saying, “Which part of that am I not understanding? Or could it be, Senator Cassidy, that the problem is that I do understand and you got caught with you GOPenis out? Is that possible?”

Cassidy made an appearance on the show back in May, and told Kimmel that he was going to have a health care system that was up to the TV host’s standards and would meet the “Kimmel Test.” The senator later introduced an Obamacare repeal bill with cosponsor Senator Lindsey Graham, that Kimmel, 49, did not approve of.

Kilmeade criticized the late-night host on his show Fox & Friends, saying, Kimmel was “pushing” his politics on the rest of the country. Kimmel reacted to that jab by saying that whenever he sees Kilmeade, the Fox anchor kisses his a-- “like a little boy meeting Batman.” Christie said he also disagreed with Kimmel but dismissed his comments against the GOP, saying he is “not a serious person” to which the host said, “I’m not a serious person? I never got my head stuck in a bucket of chicken!”

Kimmel revealed in May, just days before sitting down with Cassidy, that his now 4-month-old son Billy underwent heart surgery shortly after he was born on April 21. He went on to praise the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, for bringing access to health care to people who can't afford it.

The TV host revealed that his son’s condition is the reason why he is so vocal about his belief that people with pre-existing conditions should have access to healthcare.

