Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Backlash Over Health Care Monologue: Watch

Jimmy Kimmel hit back at critics of his previous monologue about health care following his return from paternity leave on Monday, May 8. Watch the video above!

Earlier this month, Kimmel, 49, revealed during a tearful 13-minute speech that his son William had to undergo open-heart surgery three days after he was born. He later faced backlash after pleading that all children should have health care.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

"One week ago tonight, I made an emotional speech — that was seen by millions — and as a result of my powerful words, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace, they realized that what is right is right — and I saved health insurance in America! Oh, I didn’t? They voted against it anyway? I really need to pay more attention to the news," he said, joking about the GOP's recent health care repeal. "I cannot count the number of times I've been called an 'out of touch Hollywood elitist creep’ this week, which I have to say I kind of appreciate because when I was a kid, we had to drink the powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid. Our orange juice came frozen out of a can. It would squeeze out.”

Kimmel went on to specifically call out former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. Over the weekend, Gingrich said on Fox News Sunday that hospitals would never turn away a sick baby.

"Yes, it is true that if you have an emergency they will do an operation, and that’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never, ever happens," Kimmel said on Monday. "We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery. You have a cardiologist, a pediatrician, the surgeons, some kids need an ambulance to transport them — and that doesn’t even count parents who have to miss work for all this stuff."

He added of Gingrich: "The double layers of Spanx are restricting the blood flow to his brain. There’s a reason he’s named after a lizard and that was it."

Despite the critics, Kimmel has also received an outpouring of support since sharing his story about his baby boy. "So many people made donations to CHLA and my wife [Molly McNearney] and I are very grateful for them. Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation and there were a lot, so you might be getting those at Christmas time," he said. "Our son Billy is doing very well. He's eating. He is getting bigger. He is sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual [for a child his age]."

