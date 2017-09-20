Jimmy Kimmel slammed the Republican health care bill and Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy during his late-night show on Tuesday, September 19.

Cassidy appeared on the ABC show in May, at the time telling Kimmel, 49, that he was going to have a health care system that met the "Kimmel Test," but later introduced an Obamacare repeal bill.

Kimmel skewered Cassidy on Tuesday, stating that the senator "lied right" to his face and "wasn't very honest."

"He got a lot of credit and attention for coming off like a rare, reasonable voice in the Republican Party when it came to healthcare, for something that he called the Jimmy Kimmel test," he said.

Days before sitting down with Cassidy, Kimmel revealed that his now 4-month-old son Billy underwent heart surgery shortly after he was born on April 21. He went on to praise the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, for bringing access to health care to people who can't afford it.

"Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I’m politicizing my son’s health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son’s health problems because I have to," Kimmel said on Tuesday night. "My family has health insurance we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do. So, you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away."

