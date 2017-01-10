Drama for the Duggars! Jinger Duggar plans her wedding, Jessa Duggar prepares for baby No. 2 and Derrick Dillard worries about a mysterious health problem in a sneak peek for the upcoming season of Counting On.

In the clip, Jinger, who tied the knot with Jeremy Vuolo in November, is dealing with the excitement — and stress — of planning her nuptials. The 23-year-old goes shopping for a wedding dress and gets advice from her older sister Jill Duggar about her first kiss, which will happen at the altar. “Either he initiates or you initiate,” Jill, 25, who also had her first kiss at her wedding, says.

Meanwhile, Jessa, who is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Ben Seewald, reveals her mixed emotions about Jinger’s wedding and impending move to Texas. “I’m really, really excited for her, but I’m also sad she’s going to be moving away,” Jessa admits. “She won’t be around when the baby arrives.”

Although one Duggar is leaving Arkansas, Jill and her husband have finally returned from doing mission work in Central America — but now Dillard is suffering from a health problem. When he goes running, he gets “gaggy” and throws up on the side of the road. "I’m excited to talk to the doctor about what he thinks might be going on,” Dillard says.

The season all leads up to Jinger’s wedding day, which fans already got a glimpse of during the TLC special that aired in November. In the newest sneak peek, she gets glam with her sisters before walking down the aisle. During the ceremony, the cameras turn to Vuolo, who tears up as he sees his beautiful bride.

Watch the whole sneak peek above and tune in to Counting On when it returns to TLC on Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

