On Counting On’s Monday, July 3, episode, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar study up on the Spanish language — and get into the conversation of children along the way.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the couple, who married in November 2016, are enjoying their time studying together. “I think that Jeremy keeps everything super exciting,” Jinger, 23, says. “Learning Spanish is just another thing that’s super enjoyable to do with him.”

Later, the couple decides to quiz each other on basic vocabulary using flash cards. Vuolo holds up a photo of a baby, which Duggar incorrectly identifies as “el niño.” Vuolo corrects his wife, explaining that her answer was “very close” but that the card actually read, “el bebé.”

In an on-camera interview, Duggar explains that the word will be useful to the couple going forward. “El bebe, that is a word that is important for us to learn because Jeremy and I always call each other babe,” she says. “We haven’t switched over to the Spanish word for baby.”

When Vuolo suggests taking their newfound skills to a Mexican restaurant, Duggar looks at him with hesitation for a few moments before responding.

“We might end up ordering a little boy or something,” she jokes. “They’ll bring out a child to entertain us.”

On the TLC show’s Monday, June 26, episode, Duggar was shocked when her older sisters asked her via video chat if she was expecting. “I told them not to ask!” Jessa later told the camera. “In my family though, it’s just a question.”

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

