Cut. It. Out. Pop is launching two new original comedy series this spring, and '90s kids will definitely be in seventh heaven. Hollywood Darlings — starring Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven) and Christine Lakin (Step by Step) — and Return of the Mac, featuring New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre, premiere Wednesday, April 12. The network released clips from both shows on Monday, February 6, and the Darlings sneak peek can be seen above!



On Hollywood Darlings, Sweetin, Mitchell and Lakin play exaggerated versions of themselves as former child stars, with episodes focusing on their adult-life struggles as they try to reinvigorate their Hollywood careers.



In the preview clip, they're sipping on detox charcoal drinks when a fan approaches them, hoping for pics.



Bonnie Osborne/CBS

Return of the Mac features McIntyre as a talk show host who wants to be taken seriously as an actor.

The show is inspired by McIntyre's actual life and costars his real-life family, including wife Barrett and their three children.



"We’re psyched to introduce two fresh comedies that boast hilarious performances from a ‘90s dream team of stars,” Pop exec Justin Rosenblatt said in a statement. “Audiences will have a blast seeing a new side of Jodie, Beverley, Christine and Joey now that they’re grown-up and juggling showbiz careers, married life and parenthood."



"Seeing them on screen again reminds us why we fell in love with them in the first place and why their classic series and performances continue to appeal to new generations discovering this talent for the very first time," he continued.



Check out the clips above. Hollywood Darlings premieres on Pop Wednesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET, and Return of the Mac launches on the same day at 8:30 p.m. ET.



