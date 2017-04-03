Courtesy John Stamos/Instagram

The show must go on! John Stamos split his pants while performing with the Beach Boys, and he handled it like a total pro.

Stamos, 53, hit the stage with the iconic band at the NYCB Theatre in Westbury, New York, on Sunday, April 2. As the actor/musician was strumming away on his guitar during a lively rendition of the Beach Boys’ 1964 hit “Fun, Fun, Fun,” he noticed an unusual gust of wind fly by his backside.

"...and then, somewhere towards the end of Fun, Fun, Fun - I felt a slight breeze in the buttocks area....#SplitPants #TheBeachBUNS #showmustgoon," he captioned an Instagram video of himself locating his wardrobe malfunction. Rather than exit the stage to take care of his ripped trousers, Stamos continued to rock out.



Earlier in the night, Stamos (with his pants still intact) made one very lucky fan’s night when he left the stage for the audience to play up close and personal for her and her infant son.

After the performance, the fan took to Twitter to express her excitement over her encounter with Stamos. "Won my heart completely," she wrote. "#Neversaynotostamos #lifecomplete."

