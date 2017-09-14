Craig Sjodin/ABC

Can't score tickets to Hamilton? Just tune in to Dancing With the Stars! Jordan Fisher and his pro dance partner, Lindsay Arnold, are already brainstorming ideas for a dance routine inspired by the hit musical.

"We can say that it has been thought of! You'll just have to wait and keep voting us in so we can do it," Arnold, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly at Planet Hollywood in New York City on September 6. Fisher, also 23, chimed in, "Thrown out there!"

In the meantime, the actor-singer, who played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production, has the full support of his castmates. "I'm the first Hamilton alum [on DWTS] so I'm excited to have support. We go deep," he told Us. "It's really nice to have that support and that love."

Despite his experience on stage, Fisher is going to need some practice as he hasn't had any prior ballroom training. "He thought the jive was referred to as swing. I was like, 'OK, no,'" Arnold quipped to Us. "It was actually really funny to watch because he's seen the show so he's heard the names. He called the Viennese waltz the Vietnamese waltz — wrong country! It's been funny to teach him those things because he's been a fan of the show and knows kind of the gist of it, but it's been fun to solidify those details."

And the Grease: Live star is already adjusting to his new role. "Seeing the translation from watching numbers to her teaching me a move and being like, 'Whoa, I've seen that move before. That's so cool!'" he told Us.

Dancing With the Stars season 22 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

