Time for an emergency pizza run? Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton seemed nearly inseparable while falling in love and getting engaged on the ABC dating show this summer, but they have recently parted ways, and Twitter users have a lot to say about the split.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the pair's romance ended earlier this month after they got into a spat at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball concert. Murray left the event after learning that the Bachelor season 20 standout had been drinking during a recent getaway with pal and Bachelor in Paradise costar Ashley Iaconetti to Lake Tahoe.

“Ashley said to Amanda in Josh’s presence, ‘We haven’t been this drunk since Tahoe!’ Then Josh got mad and said, ‘You told me you didn’t drink in Tahoe!’” the source told Us.

Both Stanton, 26, and Murray, 32, posted cryptic messages to social media on Friday, December 16, that suggested the pair had ended things. “Never mistake someone’s kindness for weakness,” she tweeted that night.

Meanwhile, the former baseball player shared a photo to Instagram the same day of himself cuddling with Stanton’s daughter, Kinsley, 4. The Bachelorette season 10 winner captioned it, "I will always love this precious little angel."

This has been a tough few weeks for Bachelor in Paradise season 3 couples. Grant Kemp and Lace Morris — who, like Murray and Stanton, got engaged on the show's finale that aired in September — announced on November 28 that they had parted ways. This leaves Evan Bass and Carly Waddell as the season's lone intact twosome.

Check out fans' reactions to the split in the tweets below, including a message poking fun at Murray's predilection for pizza on Paradise. 








