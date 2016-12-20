Time for an emergency pizza run? Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton seemed nearly inseparable while falling in love and getting engaged on the ABC dating show this summer, but they have recently parted ways, and Twitter users have a lot to say about the split.



A source previously told Us Weekly that the pair's romance ended earlier this month after they got into a spat at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball concert. Murray left the event after learning that the Bachelor season 20 standout had been drinking during a recent getaway with pal and Bachelor in Paradise costar Ashley Iaconetti to Lake Tahoe.



“Ashley said to Amanda in Josh’s presence, ‘We haven’t been this drunk since Tahoe!’ Then Josh got mad and said, ‘You told me you didn’t drink in Tahoe!’” the source told Us.



Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Both Stanton, 26, and Murray, 32, posted cryptic messages to social media on Friday, December 16, that suggested the pair had ended things. “Never mistake someone’s kindness for weakness,” she tweeted that night.

Meanwhile, the former baseball player shared a photo to Instagram the same day of himself cuddling with Stanton’s daughter, Kinsley, 4. The Bachelorette season 10 winner captioned it, "I will always love this precious little angel."



This has been a tough few weeks for Bachelor in Paradise season 3 couples. Grant Kemp and Lace Morris — who, like Murray and Stanton, got engaged on the show's finale that aired in September — announced on November 28 that they had parted ways. This leaves Evan Bass and Carly Waddell as the season's lone intact twosome.



Check out fans' reactions to the split in the tweets below, including a message poking fun at Murray's predilection for pizza on Paradise.

josh and amanda split...less surprised than fourth harmony tbh — sam (@__svmmy) December 20, 2016





Me waiting for Josh and Amanda from the bachelor to announce their break up pic.twitter.com/wjw7tS2xD4 — Payton Harvey (@Payton_Harvey) December 19, 2016





Just learned Amanda and Josh broke up..I'm sure they're done filming but IDK I'm calling Amanda showing up/reaching out to Nick Viall. — Alex (@apoops23) December 20, 2016





Pretty sure Josh & Amanda from bachelor in paradise broke up & I am probably more heartbroken about this than either of them — Kaitlyn Longest (@kaaaitlyynn) December 20, 2016





I mean i hate saying i told you so but.... if amanda had chosen nick instead of josh on paradise.... 🙄 — Amanda ⚓ (@_amandaaleigh) December 20, 2016





josh and amanda broke up. if they didn't make it, i have no hope for a love life. — Bailey Sexton (@baileysexton94) December 20, 2016





#BachelorInParadise stars Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton call off engagement — what happened pic.twitter.com/Gv694nFCEY” he chose the pizza🤣 — Marj U (@asul_11) December 19, 2016





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



