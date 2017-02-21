He isn't exactly viewing this season through rose-colored glasses. It's no secret that Bachelor Nation's Josh Murray and Nick Viall have had their issues, and now Murray tells Us Weekly exclusively what he thinks of Viall's current stint on The Bachelor.



Murray, 32, spoke with Us at a recent Love Bites event at STK Miami, where he revealed that he hasn't been watching season 21 closely and has only seen a few of the more recent episodes. (Murray and Viall have butted heads since Viall was the runner-up to Murray for Andi Dorfman's final rose on The Bachelorette season 10 in 2014; Murray and Dorfman ended their nine-month engagement in January 2015.)

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images; Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

When asked which of the ladies would be a good fit for Viall, the former baseball player says, "I'm not rooting for anyone — I just hope in the long run, it's worth it for the girls. I hope that whatever happens, whether they make it with Nick or not, I don't know — I have a lot of questions with his intentions."

The Famously Single alum continues about his Bachelor in Paradise season 3 costar, "I hope it works out for him, and whoever he chooses, I hope it works out for her as well. I don't like to say anything bad about anybody, but let's just say I'm skeptical about him. Who am I to talk? I had two engagements and two failed engagements — but was definitely there for the right reasons. I'm just not sure that his intentions are true."

Phillippe Bosse/ABC

Murray has tweeted periodically throughout the season to offer his take on Viall's journey. In regards to a scene from the February 6 episode during which Viall told his ladies he wasn't sure if this process was working for him, Murray wrote, "I feel bad for those girls hearing he doesn't know if it's gonna work, how deflating."

Murray is dealing with some questions about his own love life after he was spotted kissing ex Amanda Stanton in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 19.



Murray told Entertainment Tonight that the pair had a "good time" during the outing but that they "don’t want to fully dive into anything" for fear of making things tough on Stanton's two young daughters, Kinsley, 4, and Charlie, 3. (Murray and Stanton both confirmed their split to Us last month after getting engaged on Paradise's season 3 finale over the summer.)

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.