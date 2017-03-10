Time for the final decision! Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are faced with assessing the future of their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' season finale on Friday, March 10, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The WE tv couples-counseling series' preview clip shows Hebert, 31, and Rosenbaum, 40, revealing the changes that they both feel need to be made in order to keep the romance alive. (The pair, who have two kids together, met on The Bachelorette season 7 and tied the knot in December 2012.)

"Ashley and I still have some pretty significant relationship issues — still doubting whether we can make this work in our real lives," Rosenbaum tells the camera. "Boot Camp has enabled us to realize that the problems that we have are maybe a little bit bigger than we had thought."

He tells his wife, "Coming here was about finding some answers, helping us grow, working on some of our issues, and I think that we learned a lot while we were here, but I would be lying if I were to say that I'm not concerned about falling back into the monotony of our everyday lives. If you don't start making me and our relationship a priority, I'm not quite sure what's going to happen in the future."

Meanwhile, the former Bachelorette explains to Rosenbaum that she's grateful for the good times they've had, but she still feels that they have areas of potential improvement. "I've realized that your perspective on life is very different from mine, and that adds to my anxiety," Hebert says. "If you don't work on your pessimistic outlook on life, I'm really scared that we'll have more issues in the future."

Watch the clip above. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

