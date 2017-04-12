Jude Law is about to play one of the greatest headmasters that ever lived. The British actor, 44, has landed the role of young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel, Variety confirms.

"Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him," director David Yates said via Variety. "I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to Variety, Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and Jared Harris were all considered for the part in the Harry Potter spinoff. Harris' father, Richard Harris, originated the role in the Harry Potter movie franchise until his death in 2002. Michael Gambon took over the part for the last six films.



Toby Emmerich, president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures, said the studio was elated to have the Young Pope star on board. "As fans ourselves, we are thrilled to have Jude Law joining the Fantastic Beasts cast, playing a character so universally adored," he said of the two-time Oscar nominee. "Jude has been a member of the Warner Bros. family for years and we’re excited to embark on this new adventure with him."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released last year and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Colin Farrell. During a press conference for the film last year, Rowling hinted that Dumbledore might be openly gay.



"I can't tell you everything I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story so there's lots to unpack in that relationship. You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man — he wasn't always the sage … We’ll see him at that formative period of his life," she said at the time. "As far as his sexuality is concerned — watch this space."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!