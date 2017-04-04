Judge Jeanine Pirro Credit: Fox

She loves to cook and always carries something very surprising in her purse! Judge Jeanine Pirro, 65, who hosts the new show You the Jury premiering Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox, exclusively shared 25 things we didn’t know about her with Us Weekly.

1. I once had two pigs who lived in a pig house.

2. I grew up working in a dairy, back when they used to milk cows manually.

3. I played a judge on Law & Order: SVU.

4. I decided when I was 6 years old to be a lawyer and never changed my mind!

5. I once watched a calf being born, and they pulled it out with ropes.

6. I launched the first Domestic Violence Unit in the U.S. in 1978.

7. I'm a shoe nut!

8. I never sleep.

9. I am a SoulCycle addict.

10. I love to cook. I love to cook any dish that brings people together.

11. I always carry a copy of the Constitution in my purse!

12. I always add Junior Mints to popcorn so I'm never sure if salt or sugar is coming.

13. My favorite movie is To Kill a Mockingbird. It has all of the trappings of a courtroom.

14. The strongest person in my life is my mother.

15. I used to ballet dance.

16. I love to binge watch Billions — I love it because it's about the U.S. attorney in the Southern District.

17. One of my favorite books is Gone With the Wind.

18. I'm always exercising. I used to be a runner; I spin, lift weights, work out with a trainer.

19. Meeting Richard Harris made me starstruck.

20. I am an animal lover.

21. I have two standard poodles — Sir Lancelot and Mikimoto — I swear they are smarter than I am and could drive my car.

22. My dogs roll the windows down themselves when they want to bark at other dogs.

23. My first car was a Triumph TR6, British racing green.

24. Egypt’s desert is my favorite place on earth.

15. When I was a kid, my mom used to have me wash our neighbor Mrs. Fleming’s hair because she couldn’t lift her arm.

You the Jury premieres Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.








