She loves to cook and always carries something very surprising in her purse! Judge Jeanine Pirro, 65, who hosts the new show You the Jury premiering Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox, exclusively shared 25 things we didn’t know about her with Us Weekly.
1. I once had two pigs who lived in a pig house.
2. I grew up working in a dairy, back when they used to milk cows manually.
3. I played a judge on Law & Order: SVU.
4. I decided when I was 6 years old to be a lawyer and never changed my mind!
5. I once watched a calf being born, and they pulled it out with ropes.
6. I launched the first Domestic Violence Unit in the U.S. in 1978.
7. I'm a shoe nut!
8. I never sleep.
9. I am a SoulCycle addict.
10. I love to cook. I love to cook any dish that brings people together.
11. I always carry a copy of the Constitution in my purse!
12. I always add Junior Mints to popcorn so I'm never sure if salt or sugar is coming.
13. My favorite movie is To Kill a Mockingbird. It has all of the trappings of a courtroom.
14. The strongest person in my life is my mother.
15. I used to ballet dance.
16. I love to binge watch Billions — I love it because it's about the U.S. attorney in the Southern District.
17. One of my favorite books is Gone With the Wind.
18. I'm always exercising. I used to be a runner; I spin, lift weights, work out with a trainer.
19. Meeting Richard Harris made me starstruck.
20. I am an animal lover.
21. I have two standard poodles — Sir Lancelot and Mikimoto — I swear they are smarter than I am and could drive my car.
22. My dogs roll the windows down themselves when they want to bark at other dogs.
23. My first car was a Triumph TR6, British racing green.
24. Egypt’s desert is my favorite place on earth.
15. When I was a kid, my mom used to have me wash our neighbor Mrs. Fleming’s hair because she couldn’t lift her arm.
You the Jury premieres Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.
