Justin Bieber is back! The pop star released his new single "Friends" on Thursday, August 17.

The upbeat dance track reunites Bieber, 23, with producer BloodPop and songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the team behind his 2015 hit "Sorry."

"Girl, you wonderin' why I've been callin' / Like I've got ulterior motives," the singer croons on the EDM-inspired tune. "No, we didn't end this so good / But you know we had something so good / So I'm wondering, can we still be friends? / Can we still be friends? / Doesn't have to end / And if it ends, can we be friends?"

Though Bieber hasn't released an album since 2015's Purpose, he has had plenty of smash collaborations as of late. His remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" has reigned at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an astounding 14 weeks. If the Spanish-language song maintains its top spot for three more weeks, it will become the longest-reigning No. 1 in Hot 100 history, conquering Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 ballad "One Sweet Day."

The Canada native's other recent collabs include "2U" with David Guetta and "I'm the One" with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne.

Unfortunately, Bieber's legion of fans will likely have to wait to hear a live performance of "Friends" as he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose world tour in July. "He found the world tour to be really challenging," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "He wasn't able to have any routine. He shouldn't have gone on a world tour that size because he's just exhausted."



The "Love Yourself" singer addressed the cancellation in an Instagram post earlier this month, telling fans that he is "extremely blessed" and "grateful" for his career.



