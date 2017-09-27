Justin Timberlake is getting back in the game. Thirteen years after his controversial Super Bowl halftime performance with Janet Jackson birthed the term “nipplegate” the 10-time Grammy winner — who’s currently working on his fifth solo album — has been asked to take the stage at the NFL championship in Minneapolis on February 4.

An insider reveals the 36-year-old “is finalizing” his deal, and though reports suggested the dad of 2-year-old son Silas (with wife Jessica Biel) might perform with onetime collaborator Jay-Z, the insider says, “as of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers.”

Timberlake threw it back to his ’NSync days at the 2017 Super Bowl, when he appeared in a surprise Bai Antioxidant Infusions water commercial alongside Christopher Walken. In the ad, the legendary actor, 74, did a dramatic reading of the pop band’s hit “Bye Bye Bye.”

Timberlake and the official Twitter account for 'NSync shared the commercial afterward. "Here goes... #BaiBaiBai. With the one and only #ChristopherWalken. @DrinkBai #SB51," Timberlake tweeted. The band's page added: "Bye Bye = Bai Bai."

Timberlake’s 2004 performance with Jackson not only caused a stir, but changed the rules of the annual broadcasted sporting event as well. Following the shocking end to their performance of Timberlake’s hit “Rock Your Body” – in which he pulled part of Jackson's costume off, briefly revealing her pierced nipple and right breast – the Federal Communications Commission cracked down on new policies and a five-second broadcast delay during live performances was implemented.

