Kate Plus 8 fans know by now that one of Kate Gosselin’s oldest two daughters, Mady, is sometimes called out by Kate for acting "sassy." After the family’s trivia game show on the Tuesday, January 10, episode, we saw Mady isn’t afraid to push back against her mom, who essentially gave Mady plenty of room to assert her independence.



While hosting the trivia “game show,” Mady picked questions and read them aloud to the family members, who had broken into two teams. “I think your mouth is a little too loud,” Mady, who shushed her mom at one point, told Kate. Kate replied, “I would say the same thing about you.”



During the game, when Kate gathered her team to discuss an answer, Mady said, “You don’t call 'discusses.' Next time, [you’ll] be disqualified.”



Kate explained about her kids in an interview separate from the game, "They are hard on me. I give it as hard as they give it. … Honesty is good, and that just means they can feel honest in the family."



Noteworthy this week was the appearance of the third Gosselin brother, Collin, who had previously been absent from Kate Plus 8 this season. Collin appeared in the post-game interview on a couch with his two brothers, recapping the game and the family’s memories. Collin didn’t have many words Tuesday, other than chiming in with a sentence or two to explain context of the situation. (He is seeking treatment away from home for behavioral issues.)

Trivia questions during the game showed a wide array of the family’s experiences over the years, from volunteering at a Tennessee soup kitchen, to playing with spiders in Philadelphia, to celebrating a birthday at American Girl in New York City. While the TV family has had their share of growing pains, the Gosselin kids have gone more places in the U.S. than many people have been in a lifetime.



Interestingly, the Gosselin kids — 16-year-old twins, and 12-year-old sextuplets — have watched previous episodes of the show, Kate said, with their memories being jogged by the filmed experiences. One of the kids complained Tuesday that Mom doesn’t let her watch the show, but clearly not all the kids are forbidden.

“The kids do watch our episodes,” Kate said. “They remember things that they probably wouldn’t remember at all.”

What do you think of Mady's "sassy" talk to Kate? And were you surprised by Collin's appearance?

Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

