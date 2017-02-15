Katherine Ryan Credit: Netflix

In her Netflix standup special Katherine Ryan: In Trouble, Katherine Ryan centers her comedy around pop culture and celebrities including Amy Schumer, Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham, Bill Cosby and the Kardashians, to name a few. But Ryan has no fears about an awkward run-in off stage. "I’m not in a place in my career where I’d ever be in a room with Beyoncé, that hasn’t happened as of yet,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively. "I have been to house party with a Kardashian, but again, I can usually stand behind my jokes.”

The Canada native wasted no time speaking her mind when meeting a member of the famous E! family. "It was Kourtney,” she tells Us. "I was completely out of line, but I just went up to her and I was like, 'I love you. You are an attachment parent, I love that. You have the most beautiful girl in the world. I hope you don’t put up with anything else from your partner. You could have anyone in the whole world!” However, the mom of Reign, 2, Penelope, 4, and Mason, 7, wasn’t quite as chatty. “She was just like, 'OK, thanks for that!'” Ryan recalls. "I mean, I was drinking. She was very elegant and poised in the face of my drunken belligerence."



Despite her A-list name-dropping in the laugh-out-loud Netflix special —Taylor Swift's squad, and Bill Cosby's legal trouble get significant air time—, Ryan insists that her comedy is about much more than heckling Hollywood. “With the exception of Bill Cosby, I don’t think I’m being disparaging about anyone that I mention in my standup,” she says. "I don’t think I go after the celebrity as a person, it’s more about pop culture and the big picture.”

Still, Ryan has second-guessed the impact of her routine. "I’ve had to ask myself a lot of hard questions, because I talk about a lot of women,” she explains to Us. "I’ve had to say, ‘Hang on a second, is that fair, as a feminist, to be questioning the actions of these women?'” The mom of 7-year-old Violet explains that all of her words have purpose. “The reason I do that is because they are my periphery. They are the women that I love, that I watch, that I consume. They inform all my attitudes about pop culture. I love the Kardashians, I think they’ve completely earned their place as an American dynasty. I completely love them. Lena Dunham is the voice of our generation. Amy Schumer has just gone stratospheric. I love everything that she’s achieved and she deserves everything, all of it and more. I love Taylor Swift, as well.”

To see Ryan's Analysis of Swift's squad, check out Katherine Ryan: In Trouble is streaming now on Netflix.

