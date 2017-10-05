ABC/Eric Liebowitz

Staying on their best behavior! Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie dished on their American Idol judging styles and what to expect from the new ABC reboot.

“We don’t know yet. It’s too be determined but I don’t think any of us believe in being nasty,” Perry, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the American Idol auditions in New York City on Wednesday, October 4. “I think what we believe in is being constructive and giving constructive criticism because it doesn’t help anyone and people are really sensitive and we understand because we’ve all walked into a room like that at one time in our lives.”

Added Richie: “I think I’m going to change the word ‘nasty’ to ‘brutally honest.’ Because we don’t have time to warm up here. We only have a couple of months to get this right and so if we had a couple of years to work with these acts, artists, fantastic. But I don’t like the word ‘nasty.’ I think nasty only implies that we’re going to hurt someone.”

Luke chimed in as well, reaffirming, “No nastiness.”

The country artist also revealed that a challenge the judges face is deciding when to interrupt artists during their auditions. “That’s a tough thing to do because we know that feeling of being up there singing,” he said. “If you’re some really harsh person and go, ‘OK, that’s enough!’ We got better at it.”

American Idol auditions kicked off on Tuesday, October 3, in New York City. “Everyone is so excited to be back for American Idol with Lionel, Katy and Luke Brian having a good time,” host Ryan Seacrest said in an Instagram video at the time. “A few nerves outside the room, a few nervous parents outside the room, crew members because everyone wants … the golden ticket. This is American Idol.”

The American Idol reboot has yet to announce a premiere date.

